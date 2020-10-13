86ºF

Trump to visit South Florida on Thursday, two days after Biden

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
MIAMI – Joe Biden is campaigning in South Florida on Tuesday, and President Donald Trump will be here Thursday as Florida looms as a crucial swing state an election three weeks away.

Miami and Miami Beach Police announced that they have been advised of the president’s visit Thursday, noting that the MacArthur Causeway will be closed to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists in eastbound and westbound directions from 7 p.m. until about 11 p.m. that night.

“We encourage you to use the Julia Tuttle Causeway (I-195) or the 79 Street Causeway to enter or exit the City of Miami Beach,” a news release from Miami Beach police said. “Residents of Palm, Hibiscus, Star, and Fisher Islands may return home via the westbound MacArthur Causeway. Any residents exiting these islands will also be directed eastbound on the MacArthur Causeway. All other traffic must exit the City via the alternate causeways. No exceptions will be made.”

Specific details about Trump’s plans for Thursday have not been announced.

Trump was in Central Florida for a rally on Monday night, and his son Donald Trump Jr. also stopped in South Florida as part of a campaign trip Sunday.

Biden, the Democratic nominee, is speaking in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday afternoon on his vision for older Americans and then he will attend an event in Miramar to encourage Floridians to make a plan to vote, according to his campaign.

Biden also campaigned in Miami last week.

