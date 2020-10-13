Trump to visit South Florida on Thursday, two days after Biden

MIAMI – Joe Biden is campaigning in South Florida on Tuesday, and President Donald Trump will be here Thursday as Florida looms as a crucial swing state an election three weeks away.

Miami and Miami Beach Police announced that they have been advised of the president’s visit Thursday, noting that the MacArthur Causeway will be closed to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists in eastbound and westbound directions from 7 p.m. until about 11 p.m. that night.

TRAFFIC: MBPD has been made aware of a visit from @POTUS on Thursday, October 15. Although not in @MiamiBeachNews, the visit will require the FULL CLOSURE of the MacArthur Causeway (I-395) from 7P to 11P. Pedestrians and cyclists will also be prohibited from accessing the Cswy. pic.twitter.com/cYiXYj8v7L — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) October 13, 2020

“We encourage you to use the Julia Tuttle Causeway (I-195) or the 79 Street Causeway to enter or exit the City of Miami Beach,” a news release from Miami Beach police said. “Residents of Palm, Hibiscus, Star, and Fisher Islands may return home via the westbound MacArthur Causeway. Any residents exiting these islands will also be directed eastbound on the MacArthur Causeway. All other traffic must exit the City via the alternate causeways. No exceptions will be made.”

Specific details about Trump’s plans for Thursday have not been announced.

Trump was in Central Florida for a rally on Monday night, and his son Donald Trump Jr. also stopped in South Florida as part of a campaign trip Sunday.

Biden, the Democratic nominee, is speaking in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday afternoon on his vision for older Americans and then he will attend an event in Miramar to encourage Floridians to make a plan to vote, according to his campaign.

Biden also campaigned in Miami last week.