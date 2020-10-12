Biden coming to Broward County Tuesday

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – If it appears as if Florida is getting a lot of attention from the two presidential campaigns, there’s a reason.

While California and New York could be a lock for Democrat Joe Biden, the third most populous state, Florida, is very much up for grabs. While a recent poll showed Biden as a frontrunner in the state, the numbers are telling in that he still hasn’t entirely won over the state’s senior population, which carries a lot of weight.

On Tuesday, Biden will head to Broward County to speak in Pembroke Pines specifically on his vision for older Americans.

Then he’ll attend an event in Miramar to encourage Floridians to make a plan to vote, according to his campaign.

The Oct. 6 poll by the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida shows Biden as the frontrunner in the race, with Biden leading Trump among likely Florida voters 51 percent to 45 percent, while the margin among voters older than 65 was 50 percent for Trump and 47 percent for Biden.