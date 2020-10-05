Joe Biden makes key campaign stop in South Florida on Monday

MIAMI – Joe Biden is making a few stops around Miami on Monday as he campaigns in the critical swing state of Florida.

After taking off from Delaware shortly before noon, the Democratic presidential candidate will appear at the Little Haiti Cultural Center, then Little Havana before a town hall event at the Pérez Art Museum tonight.

The former vice president’s visit comes on the last day to register to vote in Florida.

And it comes to a location key to securing Florida’s 29 electoral votes.

“The current polls show that Biden is ahead by anywhere from a half percent to about 3-4% here in Florida. So it’s a soft lead,” said Charles Zelden, a professor of political science at Nova Southeastern University. “And the key element to Biden winning — or any democrat winning — is to run up the numbers in South Florida. They’ve got to win big in South Florida, because they’re going to lose big in the panhandle and probably southwest Florida.”

This is Biden’s first trip to Miami since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee. He did last month visit Tampa and Central Florida.

President Donald Trump rallied Latino supporters in South Florida in a Sept. 25 visit.

Check back on Local10.com and watch Local 10 News throughout the day for updates on Biden’s visit.