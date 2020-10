On your Florida ballot in November, you’ll find six constitutional amendments that can be complicated and confusing.

In Local 10′s “Amendments 101” series, reporter Glenna Milberg breaks down what you need to know about each constitutional ballot question — to ultimately help you make an informed decision.

See them here:

Amendment 1: Citizenship Requirement to Vote

Amendment 2: Raising Florida’s Minimum Wage

Amendment 3: All voters vote in primary elections

Amendment 4: Voter approval of constitutional amendments