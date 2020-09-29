Amendment 2 would raise Florida’s minimum wage. Here’s what you need to know.

On your Florida ballot, you’ll find six constitutional amendments that can be complicated and confusing.

Our “Amendments 101” series aims to provide a simple, clear breakdown of each question — and to ultimately help you make an informed decision.

This and all constitutional amendments need a supermajority 60% support to pass.

Amendment 2: Click here for the full text.

Amendment 2 asks whether to raise Florida’s minimum wage. The question is straightforward, though the decision whether to support or oppose the measure involves considering potential unintended consequences.

Florida’s minimum wage is currently $8.56 per hour. Amendment 2 proposes to raise it to $10 per hour, effective Sept. 30, 2021, then an additional $1 per hour each year for five years, until September 30, 2026, when it would become $15 per hour. After that, minimum wage increases would be tied to annual inflation adjustments, as it is currently.

An increase in minimum wages would give workers in Florida who earn the least more money to live on and to spend. But, those same workers might feel the toughest consequences.

Businesses across the state, especially those hit hard by pandemic loss, have indicated that paying higher minimum wages will result in cutting work hours — or even cutting jobs.

Further costs to taxpayers involve the higher costs to the government as an employer, and for government contracts that would become more costly.

State data analysts estimate public costs will be $16 million in the first year, growing to half a billion dollars over the five years.

A “Yes” vote = ramping up Florida’s minimum wage over the next five years.

A “No” vote = keeping minimum wage increases tied to annual inflation.