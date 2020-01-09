Local10.com 2020 voter information guide

Local10.com wants to make it easy for you to register to vote in this important election year.

Below is a county-by-county guide for information on how to register, where to vote and what you'll need to know about the democratic process.

Am I eligible to vote?

The short answer is, most likely, yes, provided you meet a few basic requirements.

In order to register to vote, you must:

Be a citizen of the United States of America (a lawful permanent resident is not a U.S. citizen for registration and voting purposes)

Be a Florida resident

Be at least 18 years old (although you may preregister if you are 16)

Not have been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having had your voting rights restored

Not have been convicted of a felony in Florida, or any other state, without your civil rights having been restored

Provide your current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card number. If you do not have a current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card, you must provide the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you do not have any of the above, check the appropriate box provided on the voter registration application

What do I need on Election Day?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Any voters waiting in line at 7 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a ballot.

In order to vote, you must provide a Florida driver's license, identification card, U.S. passport or some other form of photo identification with signature.

Broward County

Sample Ballots

Find Your Precinct

Miami-Dade County

Sample Ballots

Find Your Precinct

Monroe County

Sample Ballots

Find Your Precinct

Palm Beach County

Sample Ballots

Find Your Precinct

Important Dates

Feb. 1: Deadline to vote by mail for presidential preference primary election

Feb. 18: Deadline to register for presidential preference primary election

March 7-14: Early voting period for presidential preference primary election

March 17: Presidential preference primary election

July 4: Deadline to vote by mail for primary election

July 20: Deadline to register for primary election

Aug. 8-15: Early voting period for primary election

Aug. 18: Primary election

Sept. 19: Deadline to vote by mail for general election

Oct. 5: Deadline to register for general election

Oct. 24-31: Early voting period for general election

Nov. 3: General election

Important Races

Republican President Candidates

Rocky De La Fuenta

Donald Trump *

Joe Walsh

Bill Weld

Democratic Presidential Candidates

Michael Bennet

Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg

Cory Booker

Pete Buttigieg

John Delaney

Tulsi Gabbard

Amy Klobuchar

Deval Patrick

Bernie Sanders

Tom Steyer

Elizabeth Warren

Marianne Williamson

Andrew Yang

Broward County Sheriff

H. Wayne Clark, Republican

Joseph Goldner, Republican

Raymond Hicks, Democrat

Scott Israel, Democrat *^

Willie Jones, Democrat

Al Pollack, Democrat

Andrew Maurice Smalling, Democrat

Eugene Steele, Republican

Gregory Tony, Democrat

Santiago C. Vazquez Jr., Democrat

* denotes all incumbent candidates

^ denotes candidate removed from office

Click here for complete candidate listings for the 2020 primary and general elections.