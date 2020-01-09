Local10.com 2020 voter information guide
Local10.com wants to make it easy for you to register to vote in this important election year.
Below is a county-by-county guide for information on how to register, where to vote and what you'll need to know about the democratic process.
Am I eligible to vote?
The short answer is, most likely, yes, provided you meet a few basic requirements.
In order to register to vote, you must:
- Be a citizen of the United States of America (a lawful permanent resident is not a U.S. citizen for registration and voting purposes)
- Be a Florida resident
- Be at least 18 years old (although you may preregister if you are 16)
- Not have been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having had your voting rights restored
- Not have been convicted of a felony in Florida, or any other state, without your civil rights having been restored
- Provide your current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card number. If you do not have a current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card, you must provide the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you do not have any of the above, check the appropriate box provided on the voter registration application.
What do I need on Election Day?
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Any voters waiting in line at 7 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a ballot.
In order to vote, you must provide a Florida driver's license, identification card, U.S. passport or some other form of photo identification with signature.
Broward County
Miami-Dade County
Monroe County
Palm Beach County
Important Dates
Feb. 1: Deadline to vote by mail for presidential preference primary election
Feb. 18: Deadline to register for presidential preference primary election
March 7-14: Early voting period for presidential preference primary election
March 17: Presidential preference primary election
July 4: Deadline to vote by mail for primary election
July 20: Deadline to register for primary election
Aug. 8-15: Early voting period for primary election
Aug. 18: Primary election
Sept. 19: Deadline to vote by mail for general election
Oct. 5: Deadline to register for general election
Oct. 24-31: Early voting period for general election
Nov. 3: General election
Important Races
Republican President Candidates
Rocky De La Fuenta
Donald Trump *
Joe Walsh
Bill Weld
Democratic Presidential Candidates
Michael Bennet
Joe Biden
Michael Bloomberg
Cory Booker
Pete Buttigieg
John Delaney
Tulsi Gabbard
Amy Klobuchar
Deval Patrick
Bernie Sanders
Tom Steyer
Elizabeth Warren
Marianne Williamson
Andrew Yang
Broward County Sheriff
H. Wayne Clark, Republican
Joseph Goldner, Republican
Raymond Hicks, Democrat
Scott Israel, Democrat *^
Willie Jones, Democrat
Al Pollack, Democrat
Andrew Maurice Smalling, Democrat
Eugene Steele, Republican
Gregory Tony, Democrat
Santiago C. Vazquez Jr., Democrat
* denotes all incumbent candidates
^ denotes candidate removed from office
Click here for complete candidate listings for the 2020 primary and general elections.
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.