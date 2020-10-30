Runoff election for vacant Broward School Board Seat between Debra Hixon and Jeff Holness

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Voters in Broward County will decide who will occupy an opening on the county’s school board.

Debra Hixon is running against Jeff Holness for Seat 9 in a runoff election after neither candidate received at least 50% of the vote in August’s primary.

See below for live results as the ballots are counted on Election Night, Nov. 3:

Hixon, an educator from Hollywood with decades of experience in the classroom, is the widow of Marjory Stoneman Douglas Athletic Director Chris Hixon, who was killed in the 2018 school shooting that claimed 17 lives.

Holness is the cousin of Broward County Mayor Dale Holness and has worked in the Broward School System for 17 years as an educator. This is Holness' fifth attempt at running for public office, having unsuccessfully ran for Plantation City Council three times and the Sunrise City Commission once.

In the August primary, Hixon received 41.6% of the vote while Holness picked up 25.9%.

The Broward School Board seat became available when Robin Bartleman, a longtime member of the board, was elected to a seat in the Florida House of Representatives.