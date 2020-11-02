Frederica Wilson vs. Lavern Spicer: Florida Congressional District 24

Florida Congressional District 24 is an electoral district located in South Florida and includes Miami, Miami Gardens, Opa Locka, Miramar, Pembroke Pines, and Hollywood. According to the Cook Political Report, it is a heavily Democratic-leaning district.

Frederica Wilson, the Democratic incumbent for the U.S. House of Representatives 24th district has history and experience behind her. Since 2011, she has been a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Florida’s 24th district. From 2002 to 2010, Wilson was a member of the Florida Senate from the 33rd district, and from 1998 to 2002 she was a member of the Florida House.

A former educator, elementary school principal, community leader, school board member, state legislator, she is also the founder of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project. Her official political career started in 1992 when she served as a member of Miami-Dade School Board until 1998.

See below for live results as the ballots are counted on Election Night, Nov. 3:

Among many bills she has proposed in her time in Congress, this past July, Wilson introduced the Masks for All Act, which would require the use of face masks in all public spaces and outside when one cannot maintain a physical distance of six feet or more from anyone who is not a member of the same household. The legislation also calls for increased funding to states through grants to promote universal access to face masks as an emergency response to the national coronavirus pandemic.

Her opponent is Republican Lavern Spicer who founded the food bank Curley’s House and said she has provided food for over 5,000 households per month. She funded Curley’s House for the first 4 years in its existence using her own funds. Curley’s House has grown to 15 volunteer and employees that work along with community partners. Her over 30 years of experience feeding, clothing and caring for those in need throughout Miami-Dade County is what she believes makes her a valuable asset to District 24.

Born and raised in Rocky Mount, N.C., she graduated from Rocky Mount Senior High and moved to Miami in 1984. After graduating from Wilford Beauty Academy in 1985, she met my mentor Cuzzie “Curley” King and began working at Curley’s Beauty Salon at the age of 19. When “Curley” passed in 1998, she operated the business as the owner and that’s when she began Curley’s House as a tribute to her legacy.

During the years from 1985 to 2003, Spicer opened her home to needy and abused children who were with the Department of Children & Families in foster care.

Spicer attended Miami Dade Community College where she studied Real Estate Law and Business Administration. She is an ordained African Queen Mother, crowned African Queen by the Motherhood. Spicer said she will be the voice that fights for all people in the district.