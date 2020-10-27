Vice Mayor Rodney Harris, State Rep. Sharon Pritchett face off in Miami Gardens mayoral race

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Rodney Harris is facing off against State Rep. Sharon Pritchett in the city’s mayoral race to replace current Mayor Oliver Gilbert, who is running for the District 1 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

Rodney, a non-partisan candidate, was born and raised in Miami-Dade County and has lived in Miami Gardens with his family for more than 20 years.

See below for live results as the ballots are counted on Election Night, Nov. 3:

Rodney previously worked as a senior juvenile probation officer for the state of Florida and served as a high school football coach for his alma mater, Miami Northwestern Senior High.

He was elected to serve as Councilman for Seat 3 in Miami Gardens in 2012 and was re-elected to a second term in 2016.

Pritchett, a Democrat, currently represents District 102, which spans from Miami Gardens to Pembroke Pines.

She was born in Miami and currently lives in Miami Gardens.

According to ballotpedia.org, Pritchett earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in administration of justice from St. Thomas University.

She previously worked as chief investigator for the Miami-Dade Public Defender’s Office and as a city councilmember of Miami Gardens. She also served as secretary of the Women’s Democratic Club of Miami Gardens.