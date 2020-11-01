Early voting locations close Sunday, after that here’s where you can drop off mail-in ballots

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – At this late date, if you’re still hanging on to your mail-in ballot, you shouldn’t mail it.

We talked to the Supervisor of Elections offices in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Early election sites close Sunday, but here are the places you can take your mail-in ballot up until Election Day. Officials also advise to not wait until the last minute.

“Don’t wait until Tuesday night at 6 p.m. to drop off. Law states the ballots need to be in our possession by 7 p.m.,” said Robert Rodriguez, Asst. Deputy Supervisor of Elections, Government Affairs & Media Relations, Miami-Dade County Elections Department

He advises to Drop it off early in the morning. Or, may be you want to reconsider the mail-in at this point, and just vote at your precinct, Rodriguez said.

Miami-Dade County

4 Drop Off Locations

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2 and Tuesday, Nov. 3.

·Elections Department, Supervisor of Elections office, 2700 Northwest 87th Ave., Doral, 33172

·Stephen P. Clark Government Center, Supervisor of Elections office, 111 Northwest 1st St., (Lobby), Miami, 33128

·North Dade Regional Library, 2455 Northwest 183rd St., Miami Gardens, 33056

·South Dade Regional Library, 10750 Southwest 211th St., Cutler Bay, 33189

>Miami-Dade County supervisor of elections website, click here.

Broward County

2 Drop Off Locations

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2 and Tuesday, Nov. 3.

·Lauderhill Mall, Supervisor of Elections Office, 1519 Northwest 40th Ave., Lauderhill, 33313

· Broward County Administration Building, 115 S. Andrews Ave., Room 102, (Brickell Avenue Entrance) Fort Lauderdale, 33301

>Broward County supervisor of elections website, click here.