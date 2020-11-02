Ted Deutch vs. James Pruden: Florida’s 22nd Congressional District

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The incumbent Democrat Ted Deutch is currently serving his sixth term in Congress, where he is the Chairman of the House Ethics Committee and a senior member of the House Judiciary Committee and of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, where he serves as the Chairman of the Middle East, North Africa, and International Terrorism Subcommittee. His priorities as a member of Congress representing South Florida include promoting economic opportunity, reducing the influence of big money in elections, gun violence prevention, fighting for full equality for all, and advancing the security interests of the United States, Israel, and its allies.

In October, the House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill he co-introduced with Guy Reschenthaler (PA-14). The Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act directs the U.S. Department of Justice to develop best practices and training materials for assisting professionals – law enforcement, firefighters, emergency personnel, social workers, court officials, and medical professionals – who encounter and support people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia.

Raised in Bethlehem, Pa., Deutch is a graduate of the University of Michigan and the University of Michigan Law School.

His opponent, Republican James “Jim” Pruden is running on a platform of wage increases for those making less than $100,000 per year by eliminating income tax on overtime wages as a direct benefit to paychecks. He also supports an “America First” approach to immigration, border security and U.S. citizen homelessness, wants to replace Obamacare with a sensible healthcare system, protect domestic security while keeping 2nd amendment rights intact, and will work toward reducing the national debut by 2029. He also has a stance on abortion reform, support for Jewish Americans and Israel, and support of an American capitalist system that includes racial equality.

Pruden grew up on a cattle farm in southern Maryland, later relocated to Florida, and has been a resident South Floridasince 1982. He has been a practicing business attorney for the last 22 years as well as various prior experience in executive management, strategic planning, manufacturing, research and development, and engineering. In his law practice, Pruden included representation before Florida’s Circuit Courts, the 4th District Court of Appeal, and the Federal US District and Bankruptcy Courts for the Southern District of Florida and has been a member of the Florida Bar since 1997.

Florida’s 22nd Congressional District includes parts of Broward County and southern Palm Beach County including Boca Raton, West Boca, Parkland, Margate, Fort Lauderdale, part of Pompano Beach, and Coral Springs.