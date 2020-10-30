Incumbent Donna Shalala faces Maria Elvira Salazar in race for Miami-Dade District 27 congressional seat

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The choice on the ballot for Miami-Dade County’s 27th Congressional District is the same as it was in 2018. The only difference is that this time, Donna Shalala is the incumbent.

The rematch has Shalala, a Democrat, up against Republican Maria Elvira Salazar.

See below for live results as the ballots are counted on Election Night, Nov. 3:

Two years ago, it was Shalala carrying the majority of the vote, an accomplishment she is trying to replicate and keep her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Both women have been very successful throughout their respective careers. Salazar was a well-known Spanish language journalist, spending three decades as a news anchor on Telemundo, with stops at CNN Español and Univision.

Shalala was the longest serving U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, appointed by President Bill Clinton. She was also the president of the University of Miami for 14 years.

Miami-Dade Congressional District 27 includes Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Kendall and Key Biscayne.