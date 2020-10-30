Joe Scott, Catherine McBreen running for Broward Supervisor of Elections

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County is going to have a new Supervisor of Elections.

Democrat Joe Scott is running against Republican Catherine McBreen to be in charge of elections for the 1.2 million registered voters in Broward.

See below for live results as the ballots are counted on Election Night, Nov. 3:

The winner will replace Peter Antonacci, who was appointed in late 2018 to replace Dr. Brenda Snipes.

Snipes resigned from the role after she was suspended for her handling of the 2018 Midterm Elections. Her suspension was rescinded before she resigned.

McBreen is an attorney and co-owner of Spectrum Group, specializing in finance and auditing.

Scott’s background is in the military and in technology. He graduated from West Point Academy and was awarded the Bronze Star after serving a tour of duty in Iraq.