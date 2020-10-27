Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony faces off against H. Wayne Clark

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Voters in Broward County will head to the polls next Tuesday if they have not yet casted their ballot to make their final choice for the county’s sheriff.

Current Sheriff Gregory Tony defeated fellow Democrat and former top cop Scott Israel in the August primary.

He now faces Republican candidate H. Wayne Clark and Charles E. Whatley, who is running as a non-party affiliate.

See below for live results as the ballots are counted on Election Night, Nov. 3:

r9586 Broward Sheriff Candidate Votes % *Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting (0 / 0)

“As sheriff, I will continue to bring forth the best and most innovative training, equipment and programs to keep our community safe,” Tony stated on his campaign website. “I am committed to always putting Broward County first and ensuring that the Broward Sheriff’s Office is the finest public safety agency in Florida.”

Clark, an Army veteran and lawyer from Plantation, told Local 10 News that he believes he doesn’t need to be a cop to lead the Broward Sheriff’s Office. He said he would draw on his experience in law, business and the military.

He also didn’t mince words that he’s the underdog in this race.

“The world loves an underdog, right? Broward County loves an underdog,” he said.

Despite being an underdog in this race, Clark questions whether Tony is qualified for the position.

“Well, first and foremost, I don’t know if Gregory Tony is qualified to be a law enforcement officer. I think, you look at what’s come out in that primary race against him and certainly the questions the governor should have asked, as well as (the) FDLE,” Clark said.

Years ago, when Tony applied to work with the Coral Springs Police Department, he did not reveal that he shot and killed a man when he was 14 years old. Tony was found not guilty.

“There was no obligation for me to disclose obligation for me to disclose a childhood trauma where I didn’t commit a crime,” Tony said during an appearance on Local 10′s “This Week In South Florida.”

While Broward has about three times as many Democrats as Republicans, Watley is running as a non-party affiliate or NPA, and has vowed to set aside politics while working with the people and law enforcement.

“I know that the democratic voters are not happy with their choice at their primary election of interim Sheriff Gregory Tony, but you have another choice,” he said in a campaign video. “You have to vote on Nov. 3 to get him out of office otherwise he will be there for another four years and you will have to deal with political lies and corruption, which means it could cost the lives of innocent civilians in Broward County.”

Watley is urging residents to vote for him to “keep Broward safe and bring back honesty and integrity to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.”