Report: BSO Sheriff didn’t disclose he shot and killed a man when he was a teen

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A report out Saturday by a watchdog news group revealed that Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony shot and killed a man in 1993, but he didn't disclose it when he became a law enforcement officer in Coral Springs or when he was appointed head of the Broward Sheriff's Office in 2019.

“Tony, 41, kept the May 3, 1993 killing secret for years,” according to the Florida Bulldog in the story written by Dan Christensen.

Tony told another publication that the 27-year-old story is a way to “smear his name" and is political because he is running for election in 2020 to keep his post as Broward County Sheriff.

The Bulldog contacted the sheriff on Saturday and received a response from Tony in an email, admitting to the shooting, saying the man was armed and he shot in self-defense.

"When I was 14 years old, growing up in a neighborhood in Philadelphia filled with violence and gang activity, I shot an armed man in self-defense. The juvenile authorities reviewed my actions and cleared my name. This was the most difficult and painful experience of my life and I have never spoken of it publicly. I worked every day from that time forward to leave the violence that surrounded me in Philadelphia behind."

Maritza Carrasquillo told Local 10′s Janine Stanwood in a FaceTime interview that she didn’t know Tony had been acquitted of the charges. It was her boyfriend, 18-year-old Hector Rodriguez, that was killed in the incident. Carrasquillo say the news made headlines in Philadelphia.

“So I’m thinking to myself, ‘how did this person become a sheriff? He killed a human being?”

Carrasquillo said she never got to say goodbye. “That’s great that he got a second chance, but Hector Rodriguez didn’t,” Carrasquillo said.

When queried by a St. Petersburg based political website Florida Politics, Tony said he had not disclosed the incident during his law enforcement career because he was never arrested.

“Under Pennsylvania law, juveniles are not arrested, they go through a petition of delinquency. It never came up on my background checks or clearances, since I was a juvenile and I didn’t commit a crime, as it was self-defense,” Tony responded.

Earlier this month, Tony released his law enforcement application to Coral Springs police, but his only disclosure was marijuana use in the early nineties

For the shooting, Tony went to juvenile court and was cleared of all charges with records sealed.

“Because of the disposition of the case there are no records,” Tony said. “To the best of my knowledge, no records remain, and I have recently spoken to the attorney who represented me at the time, and he doesn’t have any documents on the case either.”

Tony told Florida Politics that he believes this is all part of “politics.”

“I understand how politics work and that this 27-year-old story is coming up in an effort to smear my name and damage my reputation,” Tony told Florida Politics.

Tony is one of eleven candidates competing for the Sheriff’s role. Running against the current BSO sheriff are: H. Wayne Clark (R), Joseph M. Goldner (R), Raymond L. Hicks (R), Willie Jones (D), Al Pollock (D), Andrew Maurice Smalling (D), Santiago C. Vazquez Jr. (D), Charles Whatley (NPA), Eugene Steel (R) and former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel (D). Israel was ousted by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who replaced him with current Tony. Israel wants his old job back.

On April 20, Tony received a no confidence vote begun by the Broward branch of the International Union of Police Association. Of 786 ballots cast among road deputies and sergeants, 693 voted no confidence in Tony (88%). In a separate ballot of lieutenants, 28 voted no confidence while five voted in favor of Tony.

The symbolic measure does not officially change Tony’s status, but the union said it plans to sit down with its board members to discuss the next course of action.

That vote punctuated a tense couple weeks between deputies and Tony stemming from the availability of personal protective equipment in the department during the coronavirus pandemic.

Local 10 reached out to Tony for comment about the Florida Bulldog report. In an email response, he told Janine Stanwood that he would like to speak about the incident and that he would arrange to do an interview.