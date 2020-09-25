WATCH LIVE: Trump meeting with Latino supporters in South Florida

DORAL, Fla. – A day before announcing his Supreme Court nominee, President Donald Trump is in South Florida on Friday, holding an 11 a.m. roundtable with Latinos for Trump as he campaigns in the critical swing state.

Trump arrived at Trump National Doral on Thursday night after an open-air rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville that was attended by about 15,000. There, he praised the job Gov. Ron DeSantis has done in lowering the coronavirus infection rate in the state.

An audience of more than 150 people is at Friday’s roundtable in a hotel ballroom where less than half the people are wearing masks, according to a pool report.

The two-day trip to Florida is aimed at locking in Republican voters, and particularly targeting Cuban-American voters.

Trump met with Bay of Pigs veterans at the White House on Wednesday. He also told Fox News on Monday that he was considering choosing a Cuban-American judge, Barbara Lagoa, to fill the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s vacancy.

Trump plans to make his announcement on a Supreme Court nomination Saturday evening from back in Washington.

After the Latinos for Trump roundtable in Doral, the president heads to events in Atlanta and Virginia later Friday.

