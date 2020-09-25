Trump arrives to Doral after rally in Jacksonville

DORAL, Fla. – Dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump waited under the rain on Thursday night for a glimpse of the caravan in Miami-Dade County’s city of Doral.

Trump arrived on Air Force One after an open-air rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville. Despite the risks of the coronavirus pandemic, there were about 15,000 people and face masks and social distancing were not required, according to the First Coast News.

President Donald Trump arrived Thursday night at the Trump National Doral Miami resort. (Maurice Moran/Local 10 News)

Trump will be spending Thursday night at the Trump National Doral Miami resort. Trump is scheduled to attend a roundtable at 11 a.m. Friday, in Doral

Trump has been paying special attention to the Republican vote in Florida. He met with Bay of Pigs veterans at the White House on Wednesday. He also told Fox News on Monday that he was considering choosing a Cuban-American judge Barbara Lagoa to fill the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg vacancy.

Trump’s itinerary includes followed by a Friday afternoon event in Georgia and a Friday night rally in Virginia.

I was thrilled to be back in my home state of FLORIDA with thousands of loyal, hardworking American Patriots in Jacksonville! 40 days from now, we are going to WIN FLORIDA, and we are going to win 4 more years in the White House! VOTE!! #MAGA https://t.co/gsFSgh2KPc pic.twitter.com/Pkyh6B1Hzh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2020

