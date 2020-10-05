Today is the deadline to register to vote in Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida voters will have a lot of big decisions to make in November, from local and state races to amendments and of course the president.

Before you can cast your ballot, you need to register to vote — and time is almost up.

Monday (Oct. 5) is the last day to register. The quickest way is to register online, but you can also do it in person or by mail, as long as it’s postmarked today.

[CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO ON HOW TO REGISTER]

In order to vote, you must:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be a Florida resident

Be at least 18 years old (although you can preregister if you are 16)

Not have been deemed mentally incapacitated without having voting rights restored

Not have been a convicted felon, without your civil rights having been restored

Provide your current and valid Florida driver’s license number or I.D. card/ information

It only takes a few minutes to make sure your voice is heard. The deadline is midnight.

[CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO ON HOW TO REGISTER]