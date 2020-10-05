Joe Biden talks COVID-19 and economy in Local 10 exclusive interview

MIAMI – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was in Miami on Monday, campaigning for votes in this important swing state, and he stopped for an exclusive interview with Local 10 News.

Biden is focused on the diverse voters here in South Florida who all have an interest in the economy in common.

“It’s economic, it’s jobs. It’s also — to be blunt about it — basic American values,” Biden said.

In a state where every vote truly does count, the former vice president is covering his bases.

“The Cuban community, the Hispanic community generally, the Haitian community — if they do better, everybody does better in the community,” he said.

In his first trip to South Florida as the Democratic presidential nominee, Biden visited Little Haiti and Little Havana before a town hall event at the Pérez Art Museum.

The one-on-one interview was conducted with masks on and a safe social distance of 15 feet apart, an approach that stood in start contrast to President Donald Trump, who last week tested positive for COVID-19 after mocking Biden for wearing a mask and distancing himself from others.

“Just [do] what the scientists tell us. This isn’t complicated,” Biden said. “The president is getting out [of Walter Reed Medical Center]. I saw a tweet he did, they showed me, he said ‘don’t let COVID control your life.’ Tell that to the 205,000 families that lost someone.”

The latest polls show Biden’s numbers ticking up in Hispanic communities. He has sharpened his response to the Trump campaign charge that Biden trends socialist.

“Do I look like a socialist?” he said. “What I want to do is just make sure that everybody starts paying their fair share.”

Biden said he is all in for the second presidential debate Oct. 15 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami. However, he wants to see how Trump is feeling and whether the scientists say it will be safe.