Voters should put their ballots in the mail now or plan to drop them off

DORAL, Fla. – Sarah Hassan showed up to a post office in Doral with her mail-in ballot in hand, visibly excited to cast her vote.

“I read that today was the last day to get these mailed out so that they arrive in time, so I went ahead and did just that just to avoid any risk and do my job as an American citizen,” she said.

Tuesday marks one week until the general election, a day the United States Postal Service recommends you mail your vote-by-mail ballot to ensure it reaches the elections department in time to be counted.

USPS says their “general recommendation is that, as a common-sense measure, you mail your completed ballot before Election Day, and at least one week prior to your state’s deadline.”

“With a record number of people voting early, the U.S. Postal Service is actively working to ensure the secure, timely delivery of Election Mail,” said Debra J. Fetterly, spokeswoman for USPS' South Florida District. “This is our number one priority between now and Election Day.”

In Florida, the deadline to return your ballot is no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day (Nov. 3), regardless of postmark.

There is a 10-day extension for overseas voters for general elections as long as the ballot is postmarked by Election Day.

You can also track when your mail-in ballot arrives and when it’s been counted. CLICK HERE for more information on how to do that.

Drop-off boxes

In both Miami-Dade and Broward counties, vote-by-mail ballots can be dropped off at any early voting site through Sunday, Nov. 1

In Miami-Dade, on Election Day, vote-by-mail ballots can only be dropped off at these four sites from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Elections Department (Main Office) 2700 NW 87th Avenue, Miami, FL 33172

Stephen P. Clark Center (Elections Branch Office) 111 NW 1st Street, Lobby, Miami, FL 33128

North Dade Regional Library 2455 NW 183rd Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33056

South Dade Regional Library 10750 SW 211th Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33189

In Broward, on Election Day, vote-by-mail ballots can only be dropped off at these two sites from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m:

Broward County Supervisor of Elections Lauderhill Office 1501 NW 40th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL 3313

Downtown at Supervisor of Elections Office in County Administration building 115 S. Andrews Ave. Room #102, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

USPS fast facts

Nationwide, USPS says it delivers 433 million pieces of mail per day. Even if all Americans were to vote by mail this year, 330 million ballots over the course of the election would be only three-quarters of what the postal service delivers in a single day.

Currently, the volume of Election Mail amounts to less than 2% of total mail in South Florida and across the country.

The anticipated volume of Election Mail will still be less than USPS’ holiday season volume.

Voters are reminded to check collection times posted on collection boxes at Post Office locations and retail facilities.