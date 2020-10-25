Track when your mail-in ballot arrives and when it’s been counted

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – You’ve sent in your mail-in ballot, so now what? Maybe it’s the first time, maybe you’ve done it before, but election we keep hearing it’s more important than ever to have your vote count.

There were the questions about the United States Postal Service and their ability to deliver on time, but U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has promised that if you do your part and send your ballot on time, USPS will do their part and get it where it needs to go. You can read his statement here.

If you still are concerned about mail-in, you can also take your ballot to any early election site in your county. (I’m glad I did, because I forgot to put the date on mine. The poll worker pointed it out when she checked my envelope before I dropped it in the official box.)

Ballots must be to elections headquarters by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. Just because it’s postmarked by Nov. 3, if it gets to your county’s election headquarters after that, it won’t count. Best bet? Mail it early!

There are ways online in in all four South Florida counties where you can check the status of your online ballot.

Check The Status Of Your Mail-in Ballot

Any voter who has requested a vote-by-mail ballot can track online the status of his or her ballot through a link within the Division of Elections' Voter Information Lookup.

Once on the website, put in your name and birth date, then click the link titled “Ballot and Precinct Information.”

After clicking the link, you will be taken to your county supervisor of elections website where it will display your ballot status, when it was delivered to you, when it is received to the elections supervisor and, then, when it’s been counted.

Or, go directly to the county Supervisor of Elections website.

>In Miami-Dade County, click here.

>In Broward County, click here.

>In Monroe County, click here.

> In Palm Beach County, click here.

Vote-By-Mail Drop Off Locations

If you have your ballot and would rather drop it off, take it to a polling location.

The deadline has passed to request a mail-in ballot. Still waiting for your ballot to arrive? The United States Postal Service provides a free service called Informed Delivery that allows you to digitally preview the address side of certain mail pieces such as a requested vote-by-mail ballot that will arrive soon at your address.

