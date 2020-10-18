Early voting set to begin across Florida as Election Day nears

Early voting in Florida begins Monday ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election.
There are several early polling locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties for voters to cast their ballots.
Early voting runs from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1.
For all the information on early voting, click here, or you can check the links below.
Where are the Early Election sites?
- Check early election locations and times in Broward County. Click here for the list.
- Check early election locations and time in Miami-Dade County. Click here for the list.
- Check early election locations and times in Monroe County. Click here for the list.
- Check early election locations and times in Palm Beach County. Click here for the list.
Vote-By-Mail Drop Off Locations
- 24 vote-by-mail drop-off locations will be available in Broward County ahead of Election Day. Click here to find out where.
- Where are the vote-by-mail drop off location in Miami-Dade County? Click here for the complete list.
- 5 vote-by-mail drop-off locations will be available in Monroe County. Click here for the list.
For more information and resources, please visit Local 10′s 2020 Voter Guide.