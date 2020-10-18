83ºF

Early voting set to begin across Florida as Election Day nears

Polls open for early vote casting on Monday

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Early voting in Florida begins Monday ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election.

There are several early polling locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties for voters to cast their ballots.

Early voting runs from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1.

For all the information on early voting, click here, or you can check the links below.

Where are the Early Election sites?

Vote-By-Mail Drop Off Locations

  • 24 vote-by-mail drop-off locations will be available in Broward County ahead of Election Day. Click here to find out where.
  • Where are the vote-by-mail drop off location in Miami-Dade County? Click here for the complete list.
  • 5 vote-by-mail drop-off locations will be available in Monroe County. Click here for the list.

For more information and resources, please visit Local 10′s 2020 Voter Guide.

