Early voting set to begin across Florida as Election Day nears

Published: October 18, 2020, 9:55 am Updated: October 18, 2020, 11:09 am

Early voting in Florida begins Monday ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election.

There are several early polling locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties for voters to cast their ballots.

Early voting runs from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1.

