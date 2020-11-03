U.S. Post Office tells judge there is no backlog of vote-by-mail ballots in Princeton

PRINCETON, Fla. – A federal hearing was held over Zoom on Tuesday morning before a district judge to discuss a video showing a pileup of backlogged mail at a U.S. Post Office building in Miami-Dade County.

The U.S. Post Office facility provided evidence that there is no backlog and that all of the ballots found at the facility in Princeton were returned to the elections headquarters in Doral.

House Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee tweeted the video that prompted the investigation that now involves the USPS Office of the Inspector General and the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office.

Election officials said on Monday that all 67 postal facilities within Miami-Dade County will receive the same sweeps and that all is in order so far. Vote-by-mail ballots have to be delivered to the Elections Department by 7 p.m.