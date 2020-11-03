Voters need to ignore fraudulent Election Day robocalls, official says

MIAMI – An automated call warning Florida voters of long lines at polling sites is a fraudulent voter suppression tactic.

According to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Florida residents need to ignore the Election Day robocalls.

Chris Krebs, the director of CISA, released a public message about rumor control efforts. He said various actors may try to introduce chaos and make sensational claims that overstate their capabilities. The FBI, which works with CISA, is investigating the source of the fake calls.

Earlier this month, prosecutors in Detroit charged Jacob Wohl, 22, and Jack Burkman, 54, with conspiring to intimidate voters in violation of election law and using a computer to commit crimes.

The 85,000 calls in this case falsely warned that voting by mail was punishable by law. The investigation into the calls began in August.