RESULTS: Primary Election Results for Broward County

Broward County voters have heated races to decide, including two veteran politicians who are vying for the state Senate in the newly drawn District 35 which includes most of western Broward County.

Florida Sen. Lauren Book is the Senate’s minority leader, who has represented Florida Senate District 32 since 2016, and Barbara Sharief, a former Broward commissioner and the first Black woman to serve as Broward County mayor, both Democrats, have been embroiled in some high-profile sparring. Sharief filed a lawsuit against Book in July alleging that her opponent’s ads were defamatory and contained libelist statements.

This is the marquee race on the Broward primary ballot and everyone can vote since there are no Republicans running. This also means that it will be either Book or Sharief that will claim the Senate seat.

Broward voters will decide on a property tax referendum. The proposed one mill increase, Secure the Next Generation Referendum, would replace the current half-mill referendum that’s soon to expire. If approved by voters, money would go to Broward County Public Schools, who say the new measure would increase teacher compensation for recruitment and retention, and maintain and enhance school resource officers and other safety staff.

If the new measure passes, the average Broward homeowner would pay about $26 per month—twice the current level. The average condominium owner would pay about $15 a month, or roughly a $7 increase.

