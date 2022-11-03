VIEW RESULTS ON NOV. 8: Florida State Races: 2022 Midterm Election

Voters in South Florida will cast their ballots Nov. 8 for the Midterm Election, with the big race being the race for governor between incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist, who served as the 44th governor of the Sunshine State from 2007 to 2011 when he was still a Republican.

Statewide results can be found below on Election Day.

All other races can be found by clicking here.