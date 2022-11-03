80º

VIEW RESULTS ON NOV. 8: Florida State Races: 2022 Midterm Election

Voters in South Florida will cast their ballots Nov. 8 for the Midterm Election, with the big race being the race for governor between incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist, who served as the 44th governor of the Sunshine State from 2007 to 2011 when he was still a Republican.

Statewide results can be found below on Election Day.

Florida Governor

Candidate

Votes

%

Ron DeSantis*(R)
00%
Charlie Crist(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5,667)

Florida Attorney General

Candidate

Votes

%

Ashley Moody*(R)
00%
Aramis Ayala(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5,667)

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture

Candidate

Votes

%

Wilton Simpson(R)
00%
Naomi Esther Blemur(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5,667)

Florida Chief Financial Officer

Candidate

Votes

%

Jimmy Patronis*(R)
00%
Adam Hattersley(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5,667)

Florida Amendment 1 - Assessment of Real Property

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5,667)

Florida Amendment 2 - Abolishing Revision Commission

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5,667)

Florida Amendment 3 - Homestead Property Tax

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5,667)

Florida Supreme Court - Justice Charles Canady

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5,667)

Florida Supreme Court - Justice John Couriel

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5,667)

Florida Supreme Court - Justice Jamie Grosshans

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5,667)

Florida Supreme Court - Justice Jorge Labarga

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5,667)

Florida Supreme Court - Justice Ricky Polston

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5,667)

Fl. District Court of Appeal - Judge Alexander Spicola Bok

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 795)

Fl. District Court of Appeal - Judge Edwin Scales

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 795)

