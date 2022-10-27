80º

VIEW RESULTS ON NOV. 8: 2022 Midterm Election results for South Florida

Voters in South Florida will cast their ballots Nov. 8 for the Midterm Election, with the big race being the race for governor between incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist, who served as the 44th governor of the Sunshine State from 2007 to 2011 when he was still a Republican.

Crist switched political parties in 2012.

Voters will also be deciding who will represent them in the Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.

Democrat Val Demings, of Orlando, is hoping to unseat Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, who has held his seat since 2011.

Both recently held campaign events in South Florida, urging people to get out and vote.

“In this country, we decide governs by elections and the purpose of today’s gathering is to remind everybody early voting has started,” Rubio said. “You can now go out and vote and you need to.”

“We have clear choices in this election, the voting starts today,” Demings said. “If you want much needed change in our state the 3rd largest state in the union, it starts with casting your votes today.”

A recent poll done by Florida Atlantic University shows Rubio with a six percentage point lead over Demings, with seven percent of voters still saying they’re undecided.

Results will be displayed below Nov. 8 as they come in:

Local Races that Matter

South Florida Results: 2022 Midterm Election

Florida Governor

Candidate

Votes

%

Ron DeSantis*(R)
00%
Charlie Crist(D)
00%
Carmen Gimenez
00%
Hector Roos(L)
00%
*Incumbent

U.S. Senator

Candidate

Votes

%

Marco Rubio*(R)
00%
Val Demings(D)
00%
Steven B. Grant
00%
Dennis Misigoy(L)
00%
Tuan TQ Nguyen
00%
*Incumbent

U.S. Representative - District 20

Candidate

Votes

%

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick*(D)
00%
Drew Montez Clark(R)
00%
*Incumbent

U.S. Representative - District 23

Candidate

Votes

%

Joe Budd(R)
00%
Jared Moskowitz(D)
00%
Mark Napier
00%
Christine Scott
00%

U.S. Representative - District 24

Candidate

Votes

%

Frederica Wilson*(D)
00%
Jesus G. Navarro(R)
00%
*Incumbent

U.S. Representative - District 25

Candidate

Votes

%

Debbie Wasserman Schultz*(D)
00%
Carla Spalding(R)
00%
*Incumbent

U.S. Representative - District 26

Candidate

Votes

%

Mario Diaz-Balart*(R)
00%
Christine Alexandria Olivo(D)
00%
*Incumbent

U.S. Representative - District 27

Candidate

Votes

%

Maria Elvira Salazar*(R)
00%
Annette Taddeo(D)
00%
*Incumbent

U.S. Representative - District 28

Candidate

Votes

%

Carlos Gimenez*(R)
00%
Robert Asencio(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Florida Attorney General

Candidate

Votes

%

Ashley Moody*(R)
00%
Aramis Ayala(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture

Candidate

Votes

%

Wilton Simpson(R)
00%
Naomi Esther Blemur(D)
00%

Florida Chief Financial Officer

Candidate

Votes

%

Jimmy Patronis*(R)
00%
Adam Hattersley(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Florida Amendment 1 - Assessment of Real Property

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Florida Amendment 2 - Abolishing Revision Commission

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Florida Amendment 3 - Homestead Property Tax

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Florida Supreme Court - Justice Charles Canady

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Florida Supreme Court - Justice John Couriel

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Florida Supreme Court - Justice Jamie Grosshans

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Florida Supreme Court - Justice Jorge Labarga

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Florida Supreme Court - Justice Ricky Polston

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Fl. District Court of Appeal - Judge Alexander Spicola Bok

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Fl. District Court of Appeal - Judge Edwin Scales

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

State Senator - District 30

Candidate

Votes

%

Tina Polsky*(D)
00%
William Reicherter(R)
00%
*Incumbent

State Senator - District 36

Candidate

Votes

%

Ileana Garcia*(R)
00%
Raquel Pacheco(D)
00%
*Incumbent

State Senator - District 38

Candidate

Votes

%

Alexis Maria Calatayud(R)
00%
Janelle Perez(D)
00%

State Representative - District 96

Candidate

Votes

%

Dan Daley*(D)
00%
Jenna Hague(R)
00%
*Incumbent

State Representative - District 100

Candidate

Votes

%

Chip LaMarca*(R)
00%
Linda Thompson Gonzalez(D)
00%
*Incumbent

State Representative - District 101

Candidate

Votes

%

Hillary Cassel(D)
00%
Guy Silla(R)
00%

State Representative - District 103

Candidate

Votes

%

Robin Bartleman*(D)
00%
George Navarini(R)
00%
*Incumbent

State Representative - District 105

Candidate

Votes

%

Marie Woodson*(D)
00%
Vincent Parlatore(R)
00%
*Incumbent

State Representative - District 106

Candidate

Votes

%

Fabian Basabe(R)
00%
Jordan Leonard(D)
00%

State Representative - District 113

Candidate

Votes

%

Vicki Lopez(R)
00%
Alessandro D'Amico(D)
00%

State Representative - District 114

Candidate

Votes

%

Demi Busatta Cabrera*(R)
00%
Adam Benna(D)
00%
*Incumbent

State Representative - District 115

Candidate

Votes

%

Alina Garcia(R)
00%
Christie Cantin Davis(D)
00%

State Representative - District 118

Candidate

Votes

%

Juan Fernandez-Barquin*(R)
00%
Johnny Gonzalo Farias(D)
00%
*Incumbent

State Representative - District 119

Candidate

Votes

%

Juan Carlos Porras(R)
00%
Gabriel Gonzalez(D)
00%

State Representative - District 120

Candidate

Votes

%

James Mooney Jr.*(R)
00%
Adam Gentle(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Miami-Dade Commissioner - District 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Marleine Bastien
00%
Philippe Bien-Aime
00%

Miami-Dade Commissioner - District 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Kevin Marino Cabrera
00%
Jorge Fors
00%

Miami-Dade Referendum 1 - Local Oath of Office

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Miami-Dade Referendum 2 - County Transportation Assets

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Miami-Dade School Board Referendum

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Miami Beach Commissioner - Group II

Candidate

Votes

%

Sabrina Cohen
00%
Stephen Cohen
00%
Laura Dominguez
00%
Isaiah Mosley
00%
Mitch Novick
00%

Miami Beach Referendum 1 - North Beach Oceanside Resort

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Miami Beach Referendum 2 - Arts & Culture Bond Issue

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Miami Beach Referendum 3 - Sale/Lease of City-Owned Property

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Miami Beach Referendum 4 - Lincoln Road Parking Leases

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Miami Beach Referendum 5 - Lease of Meridian Avenue

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Miami Beach Referendum 6 - Lease of Lincoln Lane/Lenox Ave

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Miami Beach Referendum 7 - South of Fifth FAR Incentive

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Miami Beach Referendum 8 - FAR Incentive on Washington Ave

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Opa-Locka Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Christine Banks
00%
Chris Davis
00%
Justo Rodriguez
00%
John Taylor
00%

Opa-Locka Commissioner

Candidate

Votes

%

Randolph Aikens
00%
Sherelean Bass
00%
Audrey Dominguez
00%
Natasha Ervin
00%
Sandra Espinal
00%
Dorothy Johnson
00%
Jannie Russell
00%
George Suarez Jr
00%

Opa-Locka Referendum 1 - Compensation & Stipend

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Opa-Locka Referendum 2 - Mayor & Commission Compensation

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Aventura Commission - Seat 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Amit Bloom
00%
Alberto Zaltzberg
00%

Bal Harbour Council Member - District 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Neca Logan
00%
David Wolf
00%

Biscayne Park Commissioner

Candidate

Votes

%

Veronica Amsler
00%
Mario Carozzi
00%
Jonathan Groth
00%
Judi Hamelburg
00%
Veronica Olivera
00%
Daniel Samaria
00%
Ivette Corredero
00%
Maxwell Stiss
00%

Miami Referendum - Hyatt & Knight Center Lease Extension

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Cutler Bay Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Thomas Francis McCormick
00%
Tim Meerbott
00%

Doral Councilmember - Seat 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Susie Castillo
00%
Francisco Gamez
00%
Carlos Pereira
00%
Rafael Pineyro
00%

Doral Councilmember - Seat 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Ivette Gonzalez Petkovich
00%
Maureen Porras
00%
Juan Manuel Sucre
00%

Doral Councilmember - Seat 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Digna Cabral
00%
Juan Carlos Esquivel
00%

Doral Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Pete Cabrera
00%
Christi Fraga
00%
Claudia Mariaca
00%
Haim Otero
00%

Hialeah Councilmember - Group IV

Candidate

Votes

%

Vivian Casals-Munoz
00%
Angelica Pacheco
00%

Hialeah Referendum - Administration Between Mayors

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Key Biscayne Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Fausto Gomez
00%
Jose Rasco
00%

Key Biscayne Referendum 1 - Capital Project Ordinance

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Key Biscayne Referendum 2 - Debt Limit Calculation

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Key Biscayne Referendum 3 - Debt Limit Approval

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Key Biscayne Referendum 4 - Land Development Regulations

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Key Biscayne Referendum 5 - Councilmember Primaries

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Key Biscayne Referendum 6 - Electronic Public Notice

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Key Biscayne Referendum 7 - Open Meeting Requirements

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Key Biscayne Village Council

Candidate

Votes

%

Andy Herrera
00%
Ed London
00%
Nicolas Lopez-Jenkins
00%
Oscar Sardinas
00%
Fernando Vazquez
00%

Medley Council Member

Candidate

Votes

%

Edgar Ayala
00%
Lizelh Ayala
00%
Ariel Francisco Carballo Consuegra
00%
Yenny Lorenzo
00%
Stephanie Otero
00%

Miami Lakes Councilmember - Seat 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Ray Garcia
00%
Ian Anthony Medina
00%
William Perez
00%

Miami Lakes Councilmember - Seat 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Miguel Comesana III
00%
Josh Dieguez
00%

Miami Lakes Councilmember - Seat 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Carlos Alvarez
00%
Angelo Cuadra Garcia
00%

Miami Lakes Referendum - Optimist Park Bonds

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Cutler Cay Community Development District Seat 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Leo Corradini
00%
Lois Rubin
00%

Fontainbleau Lakes Community Development District - Seat 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Miguel Ignacio Garcia Sanchez
00%
Luis Gonzalez
00%

North Bay Village At-Large Commissioner

Candidate

Votes

%

Goran Cuk
00%
Robert Hamilton McKnight
00%

North Bay Village Referendum - Flood Mitigation

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

North Miami Beach Commission - Group 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Jay Chernoff
00%
Hubert Dube
00%
Paule Villard
00%

North Miami Beach Commission - Group 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Hans Mardy
00%
Fortuna Smukler
00%

North Miami Beach Commission - Group 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Wrendly Mesidor
00%
Phyllis Smith
00%
Mark St. Vil
00%

Palmetto Bay Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Karyn Cunningham
00%
Alan Farquharson
00%
Eugene Flinn
00%

Palmetto Bay Council Member - Seat 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Patrick Fiore
00%
Pam Gorman
00%

Palmetto Bay Council Member - Seat 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Russell Jones
00%
Marsha Matson
00%

South Miami Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Horace Feliu
00%
Javier Fernandez
00%

South Miami Commissioner - Group I

Candidate

Votes

%

Steve Calle
00%
Luis Joseph Gil
00%

South Miami Commissioner - Group IV

Candidate

Votes

%

Lisa Bonich
00%
Michelle Readon
00%

South Miami Referendum 1 - Supermajority Commission Voting

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

South Miami Referendum 2 - Required Commission Meetings

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

South Miami Referendum 3 - City Mayor Term

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

South Miami Referendum 4 - Internal Fund Transfers

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

South Miami Referendum 5 - Installation of Elected Officials

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Sunny Isles Beach Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Dana Goldman *
00%
Anita Funtek
00%
Larisa Svechin
00%
*Incumbent

Sunny Isles Beach Commission - Seat 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Stephanie Henry
00%
Jeniffer Viscarra
00%

Broward Commissioner - District 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Broward School Board - District 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Marie Murray Martin
00%

Broward School Board - District 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Ruth Carter-Lynch
00%

Broward School Board - District 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Brenda Fam
00%

Broward School Board - District 8

Candidate

Votes

%

Donna Pilger Korn *
00%
*Incumbent

Broward County Charter Question 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Broward County Charter Question 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Broward County Court Judge - Group 15

Candidate

Votes

%

Chris Marion Brown
00%

17th Judicial Circuit - Group 23

Candidate

Votes

%

Gary Farmer Jr
00%

17th Judicial Circuit - Group 51

Candidate

Votes

%

Tamar Hamilton
00%
Lorena Mastrarrigo
00%

Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner - District 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Christina Nicole Disbrow
00%
John Charles Herbst
00%
Ken Keechl
00%

Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner - District 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Pam Beasley-Pittman
00%
Yvette DuBose
00%
Donna Guthrie
00%

Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner - District 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Kevin Cochrane
00%
Ted Inserra
00%
Mike Lambrechts
00%
Kathleen McGowan
00%
Ed Rebholz
00%
Jacquelyn Scott
00%
Warren Sturman
00%

Hollywood Commissioner - Seat 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Traci Callari
00%

Hollywood Commissioner - Seat 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Kevin Biederman
00%

Wilton Manors Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Boyd Corbin
00%
Scott Newton
00%

Wilton Manors Commission

Candidate

Votes

%

Don D'Arminio
00%
Paul Rolli
00%
Roy David Walker
00%

Wilton Manors Charter Amendment 1 - Obsolete Articles

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Wilton Manors Charter Amendment 2 - Filling of Vacancies

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Wilton Manors Charter Amendment 3 - Term Limits

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Lauderhill Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Richard Campbell
00%
Ken Thurston
00%

Lauderhill Commissioner - Seat 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Denise Grant
00%

North Lauderdale Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Samson Borgelin
00%
Ana Ziade
00%

North Lauderdale Commissioner - District A

Candidate

Votes

%

Luke Lewis
00%
Martinus Rolle
00%
Lorenzo Charles Wood
00%

Hallandale Beach City Commissioner - Seat 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Mike Butler
00%
Keith London
00%
Matthew Lorenzo
00%

Hallandale Beach City Commissioner - Seat 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Joy Adams
00%
Qunea Gordon
00%

Hallandale Beach Charter Amendment 1 - Independent Auditor

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Hallandale Beach Charter Amendment 2 - Mayor as Spokesperson

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Hallandale Beach Charter Amendment 3 - Forfeiture of Office

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Hallandale Beach Charter Amendment 4 - Filling Vacancies

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Hallandale Beach Charter Amendment 5 - Board Appointments

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Hallandale Beach Charter Amendment 6 - Review and Provisions

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Hallandale Beach Charter Amendment 7 - Charter Officer

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Hallandale Beach Charter Amendment 8 - Removal Process

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Lauderdale Lakes Commissioner - Seat 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Floyd Amos
00%
Marilyn Davis
00%

Lauderdale Lakes Commissioner - Seat 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Sandra Davey
00%
Nethel Stephens
00%

Margate Commissioner - Seat 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Antonio Arserio
00%

Margate Commissioner - Seat 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Nina Culver
00%

Margate Charter Question - Mayoral Terms

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Plantation Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Nick Sortal
00%

Plantation Council Member - Group 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Erik Anderson
00%

Plantation Council Member - Group 2

Candidate

Votes

%

James Michael Frommert
00%

Plantation Council Member - Group 5

Candidate

Votes

%

H. Wayne Clark Jr
00%
Dylan Cole
00%

Plantation Charter Question

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Plantation Acres Improvement District

Candidate

Votes

%

Lance Fein
00%
Jeff Munchick
00%
Jorge Santana
00%

Pompano Beach Commissioner - District 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Barbara Coons
00%
Luiz Dasilva
00%
Rhonda Eaton
00%
Thomas Terwilliger
00%

Pompano Beach Commissioner - District 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Alison Fournier
00%
Tom Heinrich
00%
Tom McMahon
00%

Pompano Beach Commissioner - District 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Kevin Eason Sr
00%

Pompano Beach Commissioner - District 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Cyndy Floyd
00%

Weston Commission - Seat 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Patricia Bernardini
00%
Byron Jaffe
00%

Weston Commission - Seat 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Mary Molina-Macfie
00%
Alfredo Ortega
00%

West Park Commission - Seat 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Tangi Lunette Bates
00%

West Park Commission - Seat 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Cristina Eveillard
00%

West Park Charter Amendment 1 - Compensation Language

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

West Park Charter Amendment 2 - Salary Increase

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Tamarac Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Mike Gelin
00%

Tamarac Commission - District 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Alexandra Alvarez
00%
Joseph Lanouette
00%
Stuart Michelson
00%
Tyneka Rene
00%

Tamarac Commission - District 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Kicia Daniel
00%
Carol Mendelson
00%

Tamarac Charter Amendment 1 - Map and Boundaries

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Tamarac Charter Amendment 2 - Removal of City Manager

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Tamarac Charter Amendment 3 - City's Managers Authority

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Tamarac Charter Amendment 4 - Candidate Residency

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Tamarac Charter Amendment 5 - Procurement Procedures

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Tamarac Charter Amendment 6 - Removal of City Attorney

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Tamarac Charter Amendment 7 - Update of City Charter

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Southwest Ranches Council Member - District 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Bob Hartmann
00%

Southwest Ranches Amendment 1 - Mayor Residency Requirement

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Southwest Ranches Amendment 2 - Filling Council Vacancies

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Southwest Ranches Amendment 3 - Charter Review Committee

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Sunrise Commission - Seat D

Candidate

Votes

%

Jacqueline Guzman
00%

Oakland Park Commission

Candidate

Votes

%

Steven Arnst
00%
Fitzgerald Budhoo Sr
00%
Coby King
00%
Tim Lonergan
00%
Kedner Maxime
00%
Letitia Newbold
00%

Cooper City Commissioner - District 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Joshua Giancarlo
00%
Jeremy Katzman
00%

Cooper City Commissioner - District 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Lisa Mallozzi
00%
Howard Meltzer
00%

Cooper City Charter Question

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Coral Springs City Commissioner - Seat 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Shawn Michael Cerra
00%
Daniel Penha Foganholi
00%

Coral Springs Improvement District

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Deerfield Beach Charter Amendment - Term Limits

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Dania Beach City Commission

Candidate

Votes

%

Chickie Brandimarte
00%
Morris Goldwire
00%
Lori Lewellen
00%
Luis Rimoli
00%
A.J. Ryan
00%

Fourth District Court of Appeal - Judge Cory Ciklin

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Fourth District Court of Appeal - Judge Dorian Damoorgian

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Fourth District Court of Appeal - Judge Ed Artau

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Fourth District Court of Appeal - Judge Jonathan Gerber

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Fourth District Court of Appeal - Judge Robert Gross

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Fourth District Court of Appeal - Judge Spencer Levine

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Fourth District Court of Appeal - Judge Melanie May

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Coral Bay Community Development District - Seat 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Ronald Gallucci
00%

Central Broward Water Control District - Zone 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Susan Coyle
00%

Pine Tree Water Control District

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Sunshine Drainage District

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Turtle Run Community Development District - Seat 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Chris Kapish
00%
James Shipe
00%

Turtle Run Community Development District - Seat 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Zaida Karnegis
00%

Walnut Creek Community Development - Seat 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Nachman Glazer
00%

Increased Millage for Key Largo Fire & Medical Services

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Monroe Co. Referendum - Infrastructure Sales Surtax

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%

Key West City Commissioner District IV

Candidate

Votes

%

Lissette Cuervo Carey
00%

Islamorada Councilmember Compensation

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Islamorada Village Council - Seat 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Sue Miller
00%

Islamorada Village Council - Seat 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Mary Barley
00%

Islamorada Village Council - Seat 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Peter Bacheler
00%

Islamorada Village Council - Seat 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Angel Borden
00%
Deb Gillis
00%
John Timura
00%
Henry Rosenthal
00%

Islamorada Village Council - Seat 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Sharon Mahoney
00%
Tom Raffanello
00%

Key Largo Wastewater District Board Member

Candidate

Votes

%

Marian Ernsberger
00%
Sue Heim
00%
Robby Majeska
00%
Tim Maloney
00%

