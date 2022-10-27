VIEW RESULTS ON NOV. 8: 2022 Midterm Election results for South Florida

Voters in South Florida will cast their ballots Nov. 8 for the Midterm Election, with the big race being the race for governor between incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist, who served as the 44th governor of the Sunshine State from 2007 to 2011 when he was still a Republican.

Crist switched political parties in 2012.

Voters will also be deciding who will represent them in the Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.

Democrat Val Demings, of Orlando, is hoping to unseat Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, who has held his seat since 2011.

Both recently held campaign events in South Florida, urging people to get out and vote.

“In this country, we decide governs by elections and the purpose of today’s gathering is to remind everybody early voting has started,” Rubio said. “You can now go out and vote and you need to.”

“We have clear choices in this election, the voting starts today,” Demings said. “If you want much needed change in our state the 3rd largest state in the union, it starts with casting your votes today.”

A recent poll done by Florida Atlantic University shows Rubio with a six percentage point lead over Demings, with seven percent of voters still saying they’re undecided.

Results will be displayed below Nov. 8 as they come in: