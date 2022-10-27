VIEW RESULTS ON NOV. 8: Midterm Election results for Monroe County

Voters in Monroe County will cast their ballots Nov. 8 for the Midterm Election, deciding who will represent them in the Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.
Other key races in the area include various races in Islamorada, including five village council seats, along with a Monroe County referendum regarding infrastructure sales surtax and increased millage for Key Largo Fire & Medical Services.
Results will be displayed below Nov. 8 as they come in:
Local Races that Matter
Monroe County Results: 2022 Midterm Election
Ron DeSantis*(R)
00%
Charlie Crist(D)
00%
Carmen Gimenez
00%
Hector Roos(L)
00%
*Incumbent
Marco Rubio*(R)
00%
Val Demings(D)
00%
Steven B. Grant
00%
Dennis Misigoy(L)
00%
Tuan TQ Nguyen
00%
*Incumbent
Mario Diaz-Balart*(R)
00%
Christine Alexandria Olivo(D)
00%
*Incumbent
Carlos Gimenez*(R)
00%
Robert Asencio(D)
00%
*Incumbent
Ashley Moody*(R)
00%
Aramis Ayala(D)
00%
*Incumbent
Wilton Simpson(R)
00%
Naomi Esther Blemur(D)
00%
Jimmy Patronis*(R)
00%
Adam Hattersley(D)
00%
*Incumbent
Yes
00%
No
00%
Yes
00%
No
00%
Yes
00%
No
00%
Yes
00%
No
00%
Yes
00%
No
00%
Yes
00%
No
00%
Yes
00%
No
00%
Yes
00%
No
00%
Yes
00%
No
00%
Yes
00%
No
00%
James Mooney Jr.*(R)
00%
Adam Gentle(D)
00%
*Incumbent
Yes
00%
For
00%
Lissette Cuervo Carey
00%
Yes
00%
Sue Miller
00%
Mary Barley
00%
Peter Bacheler
00%
Angel Borden
00%
Deb Gillis
00%
John Timura
00%
Henry Rosenthal
00%
Sharon Mahoney
00%
Tom Raffanello
00%
Marian Ernsberger
00%
Sue Heim
00%
Robby Majeska
00%
Tim Maloney
00%