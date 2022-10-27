80º

VIEW RESULTS ON NOV. 8: Midterm Election results for Monroe County

Voters in Monroe County will cast their ballots Nov. 8 for the Midterm Election, deciding who will represent them in the Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.

Other key races in the area include various races in Islamorada, including five village council seats, along with a Monroe County referendum regarding infrastructure sales surtax and increased millage for Key Largo Fire & Medical Services.

Results will be displayed below Nov. 8 as they come in:

Local Races that Matter

Monroe County Results: 2022 Midterm Election

Florida Governor

Candidate

Votes

%

Ron DeSantis*(R)
00%
Charlie Crist(D)
00%
Carmen Gimenez
00%
Hector Roos(L)
00%
*Incumbent

U.S. Senator

Candidate

Votes

%

Marco Rubio*(R)
00%
Val Demings(D)
00%
Steven B. Grant
00%
Dennis Misigoy(L)
00%
Tuan TQ Nguyen
00%
*Incumbent

U.S. Representative - District 26

Candidate

Votes

%

Mario Diaz-Balart*(R)
00%
Christine Alexandria Olivo(D)
00%
*Incumbent

U.S. Representative - District 28

Candidate

Votes

%

Carlos Gimenez*(R)
00%
Robert Asencio(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Florida Attorney General

Candidate

Votes

%

Ashley Moody*(R)
00%
Aramis Ayala(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture

Candidate

Votes

%

Wilton Simpson(R)
00%
Naomi Esther Blemur(D)
00%

Florida Chief Financial Officer

Candidate

Votes

%

Jimmy Patronis*(R)
00%
Adam Hattersley(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Florida Amendment 1 - Assessment of Real Property

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Florida Amendment 2 - Abolishing Revision Commission

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Florida Amendment 3 - Homestead Property Tax

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Florida Supreme Court - Justice Charles Canady

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Florida Supreme Court - Justice John Couriel

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Florida Supreme Court - Justice Jamie Grosshans

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Florida Supreme Court - Justice Jorge Labarga

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Florida Supreme Court - Justice Ricky Polston

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Fl. District Court of Appeal - Judge Alexander Spicola Bok

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Fl. District Court of Appeal - Judge Edwin Scales

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

State Representative - District 120

Candidate

Votes

%

James Mooney Jr.*(R)
00%
Adam Gentle(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Increased Millage for Key Largo Fire & Medical Services

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Monroe Co. Referendum - Infrastructure Sales Surtax

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%

Key West City Commissioner District IV

Candidate

Votes

%

Lissette Cuervo Carey
00%

Islamorada Councilmember Compensation

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%

Islamorada Village Council - Seat 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Sue Miller
00%

Islamorada Village Council - Seat 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Mary Barley
00%

Islamorada Village Council - Seat 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Peter Bacheler
00%

Islamorada Village Council - Seat 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Angel Borden
00%
Deb Gillis
00%
John Timura
00%
Henry Rosenthal
00%

Islamorada Village Council - Seat 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Sharon Mahoney
00%
Tom Raffanello
00%

Key Largo Wastewater District Board Member

Candidate

Votes

%

Marian Ernsberger
00%
Sue Heim
00%
Robby Majeska
00%
Tim Maloney
00%

