VIEW RESULTS ON NOV. 8: Midterm Election results for Monroe County

Voters in Monroe County will cast their ballots Nov. 8 for the Midterm Election, deciding who will represent them in the Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.

Other key races in the area include various races in Islamorada, including five village council seats, along with a Monroe County referendum regarding infrastructure sales surtax and increased millage for Key Largo Fire & Medical Services.

