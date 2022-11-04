Voted by mail in Florida? Here’s how to track your ballot

FILE - A poll worker stamps a vote-by-mail ballot at a ballot drop-off location at the Miami-Dade Elections Department during the primary election, Aug. 23, 2022, in Doral, Fla. A new poll shows that many Americans remain pessimistic about the state of their democracy and the way elected officials are chosen. The results of the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey come nearly two years after a divisive presidential election spurred false claims of widespread fraud and a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

More than 4 million vote-by-mail ballots were sent out in Florida for the November election and only about half of them have been turned in, Local 10 News partner WKMG reported.

If you haven’t mailed in your ballot yet, you need to do it now.

To turn in your vote-by-mail ballot, you can:

Send your ballot through the mail

Drop it off at a county supervisor of elections office through Election Day

Drop it off at the secure ballot intake station at early voting locations, which will be open through either Saturday or Sunday, depending on your county.

You can also surrender your vote-by-mail ballot on Election Day at your regular polling place and then vote with a regular ballot, but poll workers at polling precincts will not accept the VBM ballot as your ballot on Election Day and you won’t be able to turn in anyone else’s ballot either (such as a spouse or family member’s).

Also, don’t forget to use the envelope provided by election officials and to sign the envelope. Otherwise, your ballot won’t count and you will have to fix it through the curing process.

Now, if you have mailed in or turned in your ballot and you want to know if it has been accepted, your county supervisor of elections office can help you track your ballot.

All county elections offices use a program that can track when a ballot was sent out, when it was returned and when it was accepted and processed, or if there were issues with the ballot.

Track your vote-by-mail ballot by going to the county supervisor of elections websites below:

Don’t see your county above? Check out this list on the Florida Division of Elections website.

Once you’ve sent in your ballot, be sure to keep an eye on it and also look out for any calls or texts from election officials. If there is a problem with your ballot, such as a signature issue, you will be contacted.

If your signature is missing or does not match the one on file, you will need to submit a vote-by-mail ballot cure affidavit, along with a copy of your identification. That affidavit needs to be turned in to your county supervisor of elections office by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, or your ballot will not be counted.

Have more election questions? We have a guide here on Local10.com.