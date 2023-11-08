Trump ditches GOP debate to attend rally targeting South Florida’s Hispanic community in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – The third Republican debate for the 2024 presidential election will take place Wednesday night in Miami, and former President Donald Trump, the Republican front-runner, will once again be missing in action.

Trump instead is set to take the stage at Ted Hendricks Stadium inside Henry Milander Park in Hialeah at 7 p.m., just one hour before the start of the GOP debate at the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

Wednesday’s rally comes after Trump said he will not attend the third GOP primary debate in Miami due to his large lead in national and early state polls.

Trump’s rally in Hialeah appears to be the perfect spot to help Republican efforts to win the Latino vote as recent census numbers show 95% of Hialeah residents identify as Hispanic or Latino.

Hialeah is a critical part of South Florida’s hugely influential Cuban-American and Hispanic community.

A Local 10 News crew heard from Trump supporters just outside of Ted Hendricks Stadium, where people shared their thoughts on why Trump chose to hold a rally in Hialeah on a Wednesday.

“It is all strategic,” said Trump supporter Jill Vandusen. “They can’t compete with him.”

“He speaks for himself,” said Trump supporter Jacinda Smeltzer. “His rallies are good enough and we believe in him.”

Wednesday night’s GOP debate will also be another chance for the Republican hopefuls to make a dent in Trump’s popularity.

Gov. Ron DeSantis last year became the first Republican in 20 years to win Miami-Dade County, which includes Hialeah, on his way to a blowout reelection victory.

Data from AP VoteCast found that more than half of Latino voters in the state backed DeSantis for governor in 2022. Each candidate’s total was higher than the 45% of Latinos who supported Trump for president in 2020.

Trump’s latest run comes as the former president is currently facing multiple charges across several states, including election interference.

Parking and lines open at 8 a.m. and doors to the venue open at 2 p.m. Guest speakers are expected to deliver remarks starting at 5 p.m. and Trump is scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m.

Street closures around the park begin at 9 a.m. and last until midnight.

Police and the City of Hialeah advise drivers to seek alternate routes and plan for heavy traffic throughout the vicinity.

Streets closed for Trump’s rally will include:

• Palm Avenue from West 45th to West 49th Street

• East 45th Street between East 1st Avenue and Palm Avenue

• East 46th Street between East 1st Avenue and Palm Avenue

• East 47th Street between East 1st Avenue and Palm Avenue

• East 48th Street between East 1st Avenue and Palm Avenue

• West 45th Street between West 2nd Avenue and West 1st Avenue

• West 45th Place from West 1st Avenue to Palm Avenue

• A Designated Demonstration Zone will be location at Palm Avenue and 45th Street

View the City of Hialeah’s road closure map here: