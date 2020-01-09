Wind-whipped weekend in store for South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – South Florida and the Florida Keys will round out the week wind-whipped.

Brisk east-to-southeast winds will dominate as strong high pressure centered over the east coast of the United States shifts and takes up residence over the Atlantic waters. The flow around the high pressure keeps Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Broward counties, along with the Keys, in line for stiff, onshore breezes through the weekend.

Forecasters expect sustained winds at their peak around 20-30 knots over the Atlantic waters, 25-30 mph along the Atlantic coast and 20-25 mph inland, with higher gusts possible.

“These kinds of wind speeds could produce some impacts, including some downed branches, the potential for lighter yard furniture/accessories to be blown around and will make for hazardous conditions over the coastal waters,” Miami National Weather Service senior meteorologist Robert Garcia said.

The Atlantic waters will be dangerous for swimmers with an elevated rip current risk. Also, boaters beware. Bays remain choppy. A small craft advisory is in place. Seas off Miami-Dade and Broward counties will run 5 to 8 feet.

The ocean breeze could carry a few showers ashore from time to time. One other notable change with the onshore winds: temperatures will continue to moderate after a chilly start to the week.

The Local 10 Weather Authority team is forecasting low temperatures in the 70s and highs in the 80s for South Florida this weekend.