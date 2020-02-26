Winter isn’t done in South Florida

Pembroke Park, FL – A potent cold front has entered the state, and it will soon bring a winter chill back to the area.

The first impact the system will bring is rain. Showers are likely Wednesday, though it likely won’t be an all-day event. Rain will occur at times during the day, but the most widespread and heaviest rain may hold off until evening or Wednesday night. A strong storm or two is not entirely out of the question, but most locations will likely just see rain.

The showers shut off by Thursday morning, and Arctic air will slowly slide into the region. Thursday will see be roughly ten degrees cooler than Wednesday, with highs in the mid-70s. Friday morning will tumble all the way to the upper 40s, about 10-15 degrees colder than normal for late-February.

Not only will winter make a return, but it will stay put for some time. Chilly nights in the upper 40s and cool afternoons in the upper 60s to low 70s will last through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be something to look forward to, with plenty of sunshine to accompany the cooler air.