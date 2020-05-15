Hurricane names for 2020: Arthur to Wilfred

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1, though we could get off to an early start in the tropics this weekend.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the names lined up to be given to tropical cyclones in 2020:

Arthur

Bertha

Cristobal

Dolly

Edouard

Fay

Gonzalo

Hanna

Isaias

Josephine

Kyle

Laura

Marco

Nana

Omar

Paulette

Rene

Sally

Teddy

Vicky

Wilfred

We’ll cross our fingers that we don’t make our way too far down the list.

Atlantic tropical storms have been named since 1953, and the list is maintained by an international committee of the World Meteorological Organization.

“Experience shows that the use of short, distinctive names in written as well as spoken communications is quicker and less subject to error than the older, more cumbersome latitude-longitude identification methods,” the National Hurricane Center says. “These advantages are especially important in exchanging detailed storm information between hundreds of widely scattered stations, coastal bases, and ships at sea.”

Storm names are reused on a six-year rotation, but storms that are particularly damaging or deadly get retired out of sensitivity. So, you won’t see another Hurricane Andrew or Hurricane Katrina.

