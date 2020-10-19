King tides bring headaches for coastal residents of South Florida

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The sight of a car stuck in the middle of a flooded road by Franklin Street and A1A in Hollywood is evidence of the impact king tides are having on residents near the coast.

Strong onshore wind is piling the water onto the street in some areas.

Hollywood resident Morgan Lorenzo says she’s lived in the neighborhood for about 20 years and that in the past five the king tide flooding has been getting progressively worse.

“They’ve done some work on the road. They’ve raised the road. They put a flapper system underneath it,” she said. “But just to keep up with this, I don’t think infrastructure can really help it. It’s going so fast. This is probably the worst year that it’s been. It comes all the way up into the driveway.”

This is the end of this round of king tides, but more are expected between Nov. 13 and Nov. 18.