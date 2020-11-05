What can South Florida expect from Eta?

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There is “sloppy, sloppy weather” in the South Florida forecast as Tropical Depression Eta moves north, Local 10 Chief Certified Meteorologist Betty Davis says.

Eta is the storm that slammed Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday before weakening to now a depression.

The National Hurricane Center projects it to strengthen into a tropical storm again heading into the weekend.

The potential for heavy rain brings with it a chance for more flooding in areas of the region that have already been saturated.

