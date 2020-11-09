18-wheeler hangs off side of Palmetto Expressway

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A truck driver trying to make his way through the stormy weather Monday morning accidentally drove his 18-wheeler off the side of the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Gardens.

The incident unfolded near Northwest 47th Avenue.

Local 10 News reporter Alexis Frazier was at the scene as two westbound lanes were closed as authorities worked to remove the truck that was hanging over the side of the overpass.

An employee from a nearby business told Frazier that the driver took about 7 or 8 minutes to get out of the truck before walking over to the business with an umbrella.

The employee said they called 911, but the driver luckily was not injured.

It doesn’t appear that any other vehicles were involved in the incident.