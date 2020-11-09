Streets of Brickell impassable due to flash flooding from Tropical Storm Eta

MIAMI – An intense rain band developed Monday morning over Miami-Dade County, which Local 10 meteorologist Brandon Orr said could produce up to 6 inches of rain in a very short time.

Flash flooding is occurring in some areas, including downtown Miami, Hialeah, Opa-locka, Miami Lakes and Miramar.

Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton was in Brickell Monday morning as the streets were impassable, with the water going nearly to his knees.

WATCH: Live radar of Tropical Storm Eta.

Several cars that had stalled out surrounded him at the intersection of Southeast 12th Terrace and Brickell Avenue.

The area is just a block away from Biscayne Bay, so the area is known to flood, but the flooding was even more significant than normal Monday due to Tropical Storm Eta.

Tow trucks were seen going in and out of the area, removing cars that had stalled out.

Crews are working to pump out water, but even with the county’s $400 million project to have new pumps installed, the pumping system was overwhelmed Monday.

A Flash Flood Warning is already in effect for the area and has been extended to 11 a.m.

