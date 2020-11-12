Flood Watch continues for South Florida through Thursday evening

MIAMI – A Flood Watch continues for South Florida through 7 p.m. Thursday as another round of rain is headed our way associated with the trailing moisture from Tropical Storm Eta as it continues to move over northern Florida.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a high risk of rip currents Thursday along Florida’s Atlantic and Gulf beaches.

In South Florida, isolated and scattered thunderstorms are possible, as well as waterspouts and coastal flooding.

Flooding of roadways and neighborhoods has been a concern for days after Eta passed through South Florida, especially for the metro areas of Broward and northern Miami-Dade County. Forecasters say it will take some time for the rainfall accumulations to recede.

Thursday’s Flood Watch is in effect for Southeast Florida from metro Palm Beach to Miami-Dade County.