Hurricane season is suspended until further notice

Hurricane season doesn’t officially end until November 30th, of course. But I’m suspending it now since we’re all completely over it.

Something might develop in the Atlantic at some point, maybe even this week. And generally disturbed weather continues to plague the southwestern Caribbean. But nothing organized and significant is in the offing.

So I won’t burden you with these posts until we have to pay attention.

Be well. Stay safe.

Covid is like a hurricane in that preparation and good sense will get you though. Take care of your family and your neighbors. Have a plan. Execute it 100% of the time. Don’t take chances.

Fortunately, we know how to deal with Covid now: Wear a mask when you’re around people; meet outside; if you’re inside, open the windows when you can and use fans to keep the air moving; get tested regularly to be extra sure something weird hasn’t happened, which could endanger other people you care about.

It’s inconvenient and annoying. But hurricanes have taught us that doing the right inconvenient and annoying things gets us through the storm and out the other side, so we can rebuild stronger and better lives.