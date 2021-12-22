South Florida’s coldest temperatures of the season are coming

It's been an unseasonably warm December in the Miami area, with temperatures reaching the 80s on 19 of the first 21 days, but that ends Wednesday with a brief cooldown before Christmas.

PEMBROKE PARK. Fla. – After an unseasonably warm and humid December, South Florida is finally getting its cooldown ahead of Christmas.

Cooler air pulling in from the north will make it noticeably comfortable when you head out in the morning Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-70s with a touch of a breeze from the northwest.

And then Tuesday night is likely to bring the coolest weather of the season so far, with lows forecast at 54 degrees in Miami and Fort Lauderdale. The lowest low this year in Miami has been 57.

It comes after 19 of the first 21 days of December brought temperatures in the 80s, which is more than usual.

One of my favorite maps to show this time of year #flwx pic.twitter.com/wqQcYtqfBe — Luke Dorris (@lukedorrisWPLG) December 22, 2021

The lows in the 50s could last through Friday before climbing back into the 60s over the weekend and into next week.

The front that brought Tuesday’s bumpy weather has moved away, and those storms are long gone. Skies will be brighter, with much lower rain chances at just 10% on Wednesday.

For Christmas on Saturday it’s looking like a beautiful, clear day with low rain chance, light wind, a high of 79 and a low of 72.

