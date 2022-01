South Floridians hoping for a typical sunny Sunday might want to keep their plans indoors.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of South Florida until 3pm.

That includes Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

A line of storms moving through the area between noon and 4 p.m. has a history of producing tornadoes.

Damage has already been seen in the areas of Charlotte County and Fort Myers Beach.