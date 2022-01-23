Conditions leading to forecast of coldest air this winter arriving soon in South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A few more ingredients are starting to come together in South Florida for even colder weather to arrive Monday morning.

A light northwest wind will set the stage for widespread temperatures in the 40s in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Those temperatures will fall to the upper 40s along the coast and middle 40s inland, closer to the Florida Everglades.

If we reach our forecast low of 48 degrees at Miami International Airport, South Florida will have the coldest air since Dec. 26 of last year when the thermometer dropped to 47 degrees.

With temperatures this low, we get into falling iguana territory. This is when the blood in iguanas becomes cool enough that they slow down, losing their grip to tree branches.

Once the sun warms it up later in the morning, they are able to move like normal.

🥶 We’re in “falling iguana” territory tomorrow in South Florida. Don’t be caught off guard by the 40s! Find the temperature for your neighborhood. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/bROdUA3zRu — Brandon Orr (@BrandonOrrWPLG) January 23, 2022

This cold blast is expected to be the coldest of the season so far. As it currently stands, the lowest temperatures of the winter so far were 51 degrees in Miami on Jan. 15, 52 degrees in Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 18 and 60 degrees in Key West on Nov. 28.

Ad

Even under full sunshine, most South Florida cities will struggle to reach the upper 60s in the afternoon.