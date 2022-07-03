Short-lived Colin unravels over eastern North Carolina, no tropical threats through the holiday weekend

As quickly as Tropical Storm Colin spun up Friday and Saturday over South Carolina, Colin unraveled by early this morning over eastern North Carolina. Away from its life source – the warm waters off the eastern seaboard – and feeling the increasingly adverse effects of strong upper-level winds, the leftovers of the short-lived storm are headed out to sea, where they’ll merge with a cold front over the western Atlantic. While some weather remains, the upper-level winds tearing apart its circulation are also keeping the weather mainly offshore. The lasting impact of Colin this week will be dangerous rip currents left in its wake along the Outer Banks beaches of North Carolina during the extended Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Bonnie is back over the ocean this morning – but on the Pacific side – after a short 24-hour stint over Central America. It’s forecast to strengthen into a respectable hurricane, but will only peripherally affect El Salvador, southern Guatemala, and the southwestern Mexican coast with ocean swells and outer rainbands over the next few days as it parallels the coast and heads farther out to sea.

TS Bonnie forecast cone (WPLG)

Otherwise, tropical activity in the Atlantic should ease in the next few weeks as the sinking branch of the Madden Julian Oscillation – an upper-level configuration of winds that influences conditions across the global tropics – spreads into the Atlantic. We’ll keep an eye to isolated disturbances that pop up, especially those closer to home, but for now we don’t see any threats brewing for the week ahead.