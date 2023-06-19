Flooding closes ramp on I-395; severe thunderstorms in Miami-Dade

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for central Miami-Dade County until 4 p.m. and flooding is already causing problems on the road.

The I-395 East ramp from US-1/NE 2nd Ave./Biscayne Boulevard is closed.

View from Traffic Cam to I-395 East ramp (WPLG)

There have also been reports of street flooding in Miami Beach at the intersection of Collins Avenue and 17th Street and at Collins Avenue between 22nd to 23rd St.

Also strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Miami-Dade and southern Broward County through the same period.

At 3:04 p.m., Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area, which include the areas of Miami, Coral Gables, South Miami, Kendall, Pinecrest, west Miami, Coconut Grove, Coral Terrace, University of Miami, Marlins Park, Glenvar Heights, Westchester, downtown Miami, Olympia Heights, Fountainbleau, Sunset, Coral Way Village and Allapattah.

>Check out LIVE RADAR!

Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.

At 3:29 p.m., NWS meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Dade-Collier Training Airport, or 26 miles west of Miramar, moving southeast at 15 mph. with wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

NWS was warning that gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include Pembroke Pines, Miramar, Davie, Hialeah Gardens, Medley, Dade-Collier Training Airport, Intersection Krome And U.S. 27 and Pennsuco.

Local 10 Weather Authority Meterologist is predicting the same heavy thunderstorm pattern continuing on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Local 10 Weather Authority is keeping an eye on Tropical Depression 3 that has formed in the Atlantic.

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 10 and Local10.com for updates.)