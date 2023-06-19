Tropical Depression 3 forms in the Atlantic

First cone for Tropical Depression 3, likely to be Tropical Storm Bret by the end of the day. This poses a threat as a hurricane to the eastern Caribbean islands later this week.

The National Hurricane Center has begun issuing advisories for the Atlantic on Tropical Depression 3, which is likely to be Tropical Storm Bret by the end of the day. This poses a threat as a hurricane to the eastern Caribbean islands later this week, but does not currently pose a risk to the United States.

Typically the first tropical depression or named storm doesn’t form in the deep tropical Atlantic east of the Caribbean until the last week of July or first week of August.

NHC is also trailing another disturbance, dubbed Invest 93L, which could become a tropical depression in the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center shows areas of two disturbances, one that has become Tropical Depression 3. (National Hurricane Center)

Neither poses a threat to South Florida or the U.S. mainland at this time.

The most immediate impact from either system may come later this week from Tropical Depression Three or what could become Bret – the second named storm of 2023 – as it approaches the easternmost Caribbean islands. Although forecast models have come into better agreement with a more westward track toward the Lesser Antilles, there remains a greater-than-usual degree of uncertainty with timing and future intensity.

Blend of global model tracks for Invest 92L, with older forecasts in light blue and newer forecasts in dark blue. Ellipses indicate the spread in the location of 92L (future TD3 or Bret) by this Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Tomer Burg/University of Albany)

In general, a stronger and slower system would feel the northward pull of a jet stream dip near the islands, which could bring the system near or north of the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands beginning Thursday through the weekend. A weaker storm would tend to follow the east-to-west moving trade wind flow through the Leeward Islands and into the Caribbean, near or south of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Haiti and the Dominican Republic by late week into the weekend.

The system is large and larger systems usually take more time to cook. That said, once robust thunderstorms become focused and persistent over the center of circulation, the environment ahead generally favors strengthening this week. Beyond this week as it moves deeper into the western Atlantic or Caribbean, wind shear will become increasingly hostile and for now we don’t anticipate it would survive a trek through the curtain of wind shear east of the mainland U.S.

Meanwhile, the disturbance behind it – Invest 93L – will be in a modestly conducive area for development this week over the eastern and central Atlantic. The good news, however, is unlike 92L, 93L will likely turn northward into the open Atlantic before reaching the islands.

Early forecast tracks for Invest 93L from the GFS ensemble modeling system. (TropicalTidbits.com)

Despite the flurry of early-season Atlantic activity, the tropics closer to home will remain quiet through the week.