From Arlene to Whitney, check out 2023 hurricane season names

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The last time a storm named Arlene swirled into the eastern Gulf of Mexico was in June of 2005. Arlene will be making a comeback as the first named tropical season storm in 2023.
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. On Thursday, federal forecasters predicted near-normal hurricane activity.
So why will Arlene and the rest of the list, which includes Bret, Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harold, Idalia, Jose, Katia, Lee, Margot, Nigel, Ophelia, Philippe, Rina, Sean, Tammy, Vince and Whitney be coming around again?
Atlantic hurricanes are named according to six rotating alphabetical lists, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Since 1953, Atlantic tropical storms had been named from lists originated by the National Hurricane Center, but they are now maintained and updated by an international committee of the World Meteorological Organization.
The six lists above are used in rotation and recycled every six years.
Why aren’t all letters of the alphabet represented?
“Difficult” letters Q, U, X, Y, and Z are omitted.
Wasn’t there a time when there were only female names used?
Up until 1979, hurricanes and tropical storms were not given masculine names. The naming for females may have been influenced by a sailors’ tradition. Traditionally, ships were given female names from a time when ancient vessels were once dedicated to goddesses and, later, named after important mortal women.
What happens if a storm forms during the off-season?
It will take the next name in the list based on the current calendar date. For example, if a tropical cyclone formed on Dec. 28, it would take the name from the previous season’s list of names. If a storm formed in February, it would be named from the subsequent season’s list of names.
What if names on the year’s list run out?
In the event that more than 21 named tropical cyclones occur in the Atlantic basin in a season, storms will take names from an alternate list of names approved by the WMO.
Can I get a tropical cyclone named after me?
While your name may come up on one of the lists, there isn’t a way to actually get a cyclone named after you.
How does a name get retired?
The only time that there is a change in the list is if a storm is so deadly or costly that the future use of its name for a different storm would be “inappropriate for reasons of sensitivity,” according to the NOAA. Several names have been retired since the lists were created.
