NOAA releases season outlook: Expect up to 4 major hurricanes

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Federal forecasters announced Thursday that they predict near-normal hurricane activity is highly likely in the Atlantic this year.

Hurricane season starts June 1 and The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s new outlook forecasts a range of 5 to 9 hurricanes including one to four major hurricanes.

Meteorologists attribute “the high-activity era for Atlantic hurricanes” to the effects of El Niño, which reduces the chance of hurricanes, and “the warmer-than-normal” sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea are balancing the outlook.

The hurricanes will be among 12 to 17 this season in a forecast NOAA reports has a 40% probability of a near-normal season, a 30% probability of an above-average season, and a 30% probability of a below-normal season.

With the changing climate, flooding from tropical storm rainfall has remained the deadliest hazard during the last 10 years, so the National Weather Service was preparing to unveil a new generation of forecast flood inundation mapping for the entire country by 2026.