King tides, flooding causing major issues for drivers in parts of Miami-Dade

MIAMI – As a flood watch remains in effect through Thursday morning for Miami-Dade County due to the potential for widespread heavy rain throughout the day, authorities are urging drivers to be safe when on the road.

As heavy rainfall continues to come down in South Florida, the downpours are expected to bring rain totals of 3-6 inches and in some areas, an excess of 10 inches of rain.

A Local 10 News crew was near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Interstate 395, an area that is surrounded by construction and prone to flooding.

Authorities are urging drivers that are traveling through that intersection to slow down and drive around the flooded areas if possible.

With king tides, sea levels at Biscayne Bay are already elevated, and with more rain on the way, officials are concerned that it could cause more flooding.

Local 10 Meteorologist Brandon Orr reported Wednesday morning that the strong winds in the area could reach 20 to 30 miles per hour with possible gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

Local 10 News report Roy Ramos spoke with residents living in the city’s Edgewater neighborhood about the current weather conditions that affect their homes.

“I was just driving from Brickell, and I saw some flooding on Biscayne but it’s not too bad,” said Edgewater resident Jolie Mestre. “I would hope most people drive around the flood and not hydroplane into the water.”

The heavy rain is expected to last for the next few days, so authorities are urging drivers that if you don’t need to be on the road, it’s probably best to stay inside.