Rain, Rain, Go Away: Recent deluge leaves South Florida soaked at start of hurricane season

The remnants of once Tropical Storm Alex may be racing across the North Atlantic, some 3,000 miles northeast of South Florida, but the heavy rains its precursor unloaded over southeast Florida last weekend left the area vulnerable to continued flooding from slow-moving storms forming overnight Monday into Tuesday.

The widespread 8 to 15 inches of rainfall poured out since last Thursday puts the Miami area at 30 inches of rain year-to-date, well above its 18-inch average and above the 90th percentile of rainfall records through the first week of June.

(NOAA)

With the bulk of South Florida’s rainy season ahead, the hurricane season in its infancy, increasingly rainier hurricanes, and rising seas along southeast Florida courtesy of a slowing Florida Current, this leaves our area in an unenviable place for the months ahead.

Mercifully, the tropical Atlantic is taking a breather this week, with strong wind shear and dry air draped across most of the deep tropics through the weekend.

We’ll keep an eye to the eastern Pacific for possible development by early next week, but unlike Alex last week, this activity is expected to remain on that side of Mexico.

Latest update on the tropics provided by Local 10 Hurricane Specialist and Storm Surge Expert Michael Lowry.