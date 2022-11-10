Man dies after rescue attempt on yacht during peak of Hurricane Nicole

COCOA, Fla. – A 68-year-old Port Canaveral man died Thursday in Cocoa after an attempted rescue on his yacht during the peak of Hurricane Nicole, police said.

According to Cocoa police, officers received a 911 call from a woman who said her husband was in distress on their yacht, which was docked at Lee Wenner Park, Local 10 News partner WKMG in Orlando reports.

First responders said the couple was found on the boat, which was being battered by rough waves, police said.

Firefighters were able to get onto the yacht and performed CPR on the man, but the boat broke free from the dock and began to drift, police said.

First responders were able to secure the boat with a rope and the couple was taken to a hospital, where the man was later pronounced dead, police said.

The cause of death has not been confirmed.